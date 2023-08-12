"Fire the fuc*ing bum"- Fans bash 38-year-old star after dismal performance on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was an eventful show with several memorable segments and matches. One of the most talked about parts of the show this week was the highly anticipated match between Karrion Kross and AJ Styles. However, fans were not too pleased with the former's performance on the blue brand.

The Doomwalker was one of the first superstars to be brought back by Triple H after he took charge of the company's creative. However, Kross has once again failed to hit his stride on the main roster and has been on the losing end of most of his feuds.

The same continued on last night's SmackDown as Karrion Kross took on AJ Styles in the third match of their ongoing feud. However, the former NXT Champion was once again unable to come out on top, losing all three matches to the Phenomenal One. Kross was also involved in an embarrassing botch during the match, leaving a sour taste in fans' mouths.

Many criticized the 38-year-old's performance after the match, with a particular user using more colorful language, saying:

"Fire the f**king bum."

Karrion Kross was bashed by fans after another loss

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes Karrion Kross doesn't have the chemistry with fans

It has been over a year since Karrion Kross returned to WWE. However, much like his first run on the main roster, the two-time NXT Champion has largely been treated like an afterthought during his second stint as well.

During the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the star, noting that he doesn't have any connection with the fans.

"I don't think he's got it. I don't think he has the chemistry to touch those fans, I just don't. I mean, he's a good enough worker, but that was all AJ tonight. That was his match." [35:06 - 35:20]

Despite losing thrice to AJ Styles in the last few weeks, Karrion Kross stated after the match that his work is done. The two will be seemingly moving on from their feud that also involved Michin and Scarlett Bordeaux.

In case you missed it, you can check the complete WWE SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?