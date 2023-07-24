"Fire him Triple H," "Absolute trainwreck" - WWE Universe reacts to 5-time Champion's run on Monday Night RAW

Triple H had a monumental task to book WWE Superstars across all brands when he became the Chief Content Officer of the company last year. However, some stars failed to make the mark under Hunter's leadership, and fans have pointed out Johnny Gargano's run on the main roster.

Last year, Triple H took over the creative responsibilities of running and booking WWE shows after Vince McMahon stepped back and left the company for a while. Meanwhile, Hunter gave a bunch of superstars another crack with WWE and rehired them for a run on the main roster.

One of the most prominent names was Johnny Gargano, who returned to the company and joined Monday Night RAW. It's been over ten months, and fans have been criticizing his lackluster run on the main roster ever since he returned in August 2022.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Thoughts on his run over the past year 🤔 Next month marks a 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 since Johnny Gargano returned to WWE.Thoughts on his run over the past year 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lO341HyRt0

WWE Universe had mixed feelings regarding Johnny Gargano's main roster run!

The Rebel Heart's run hasn't been delivered, and the main reason is the fact that Gargano spent months away from weekly television as he was injured. It will be interesting to see how WWE plans to utilize the former NXT Champion on the main roster.

Johnny Gargano is a WWE NXT Grand Slam Champion under Triple H's leadership

During the days of the former black-and-gold brand, Triple H was the creative head for the show, where stars like Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley, and more rose to prominence. Later, all these stars made their way to the main roster.

In 2016, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa formed DIY, and the two won the NXT Tag Team Championships. After losing the titles, Ciampa turned on Gargano, and they went their separate ways for a while. Later, the Blackheart won the NXT Championship, and the Rebel Heart captured the North American title.

In 2019, Johnny Gargano won the NXT Championship, only to drop it to Adam Cole in less than two months. However, Triple H still kept Gargano on NXT, where he ended up winning the North American Championships on two more occasions in his final run with the brand.

Triple H also allowed him to return to the developmental brand for a small feud with Grayson Waller at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 before WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see what the company does with Gargano in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Johnny Gargano's run? Sound off in the comment section below.

