"Fired for this", "Burn that belt" - WWE fans disgusted after non-PG photo of current champion goes viral

The wrestling world has seemingly lost its temper after a newly crowned WWE champion shared some non-PG photos of himself flaunting his title in an NSFW setup.

The name in question is Logan Paul, the current United States Champion who bagged a major victory this past weekend at Crown Jewel. The 28-year-old stripped Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio of the US title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Maverick resorted to using a pair of brass knuckles that was handed to him by one of his associates. The LWO member Santos Escobar chased Paul's friend, but he accidentally left the brass knuckles on the ring apron, giving the YouTube megastar the chance to knock out Mysterio for the win.

Logan Paul seems to be having a ball of life in celebrating his US Championship victory. However, the star recently took his love for his new title to the next level by posting NSFW photos with the United States Championship.

The 28-year-old star shared some risqué photos of himself, such as sleeping with his fiance, Nina Agdal, working out in the gym, and showering while carrying the gold possession.

You can check out his NSFW photos here.

However, The Maverick's posing with the US title in the shower did not sell with some in the WWE Universe, as they bashed the current champion for sharing non-PG photos.

Some fans remarked after Paul took a shower with the US championship, the belt had to be burned as it had been diminished. The WWE Universe believed that The Maverick was immature for using the coveted US title as a toy.

Fans have strongly felt about Logan Paul's actions.

One fan pointed out that if a female star, namely Mandy Rose, had pulled a stunt like Logan Paul, the company would have fired her. However, fans may have forgotten that Rose has already done just that during her time as champion.

A few fans assertively mentioned that the 28-year-old star has disrespected the US championship and claim to be worried about the next superstar who would carry the title after Paul.

WWE Hall of Famer's honest take on Logan Paul winning the US title

The two-time Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke candidly about The Maverick's win at Crown Jewel 2023. Only after competing in his eighth match since his debut, the YouTube sensation took home the United States Championship from Mysterio.

While speaking on an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T highly praised Logan Paul and shared he wasn't surprised to see the star become the US Champion.

"This guy's got it going on, so I see the WWE being able to use this kid in so many different ways. Rey Mysterio has had a hell of a run, and Logan Paul, I'm not surprised him winning that match because he is pretty good at what he does," said Booker.

Only time will tell which WWE Superstar would up to Logan Paul and challenge him for the US title.

