"First time I have seen that done" - WWE fans left speechless after Rhea Ripley's astonishing move

Rhea Ripley performed an impressive move during her match against Natalya on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Meanwhile, fans on Twitter had varied responses to the spot.

Ripley and Natalya locked horns in a singles bout on the red brand. The latter gave Ripley a taste of her own medicine as she attacked her before the bell rang for the contest. For the first time in their feud, The Queen of Harts showed what she was capable of as she put on an excellent performance. However, Ripley emerged victorious in the bout, landing some brutal offense.

Ripley took her revenge after the match as she started attacking Natalya. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez came to The Queen of Harts' rescue.

Following the match, a fan took to Twitter and posted a video in which Rhea Ripley can be seen headbutting Natalya. The tweet's caption included the following:

"THIS MOVE WAS INSANE OMG."

You can check out the video below:

Fans were blown away by the headbutt and started commenting on the post. One viewer wrote that it was their first time seeing the maneuver.

Another fan wrote that Rhea Ripley is insane.

One Twitter user jokingly wrote that people would pay to have Ripley do that to them.

Another tweet mentioned that the headbutt was remarkable.

A fan said they love Ripley and want to see her go up against Becky Lynch in an Iron Woman match.

One Twitter user was left speechless and commented on the post with a GIF indicating what could have happened to Natalya after the headbutt.

Rhea Ripley demanded WWE take down a social media post featuring Dominik Mysterio

On this week's episode of RAW, Dominik Mysterio appeared with his Judgment Day teammates, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, to interrupt Seth Rollins' promo. Dominik was booed by the fans whenever he attempted to speak. Hence, Ripley issued a world title challenge to Rollins on behalf of the former tag team champion.

Following the show, WWE's official Twitter handle posted a video where Dominik can be seen being booed by the Baltimore crowd. The tweet's caption said:

"Roses are red, Violets are blue @DomMysterio35: "BOOOOOOOO!"

Rhea Ripley replied to the tweet, urging WWE to delete the post.

Ripley and Dominik have become quite the duo in WWE. The company is pushing the latter as he recently faced top superstars like Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the former tag team champion's future.

What do you think WWE's plans are for Dominik heading into SummerSlam 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

