"FOR GOOD THIS TIME!"- Fans done with multiple-time Women's Champion; want her to leave after WWE SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey has not been able to get over with the crowd in her second run with WWE, and many fans are seemingly done with the multiple-time Women's Champion.

Ronda Rousey joined WWE in 2018 after dominating the MMA world. The star's arrival was preceded by a ton of hype, and she lived up to her name in her first run, winning championships and main-eventing WrestleMania. The Baddest Woman on the Planet then took a long hiatus before returning to the squared circle in 2022.

However, Rousey failed to emulate her first run's success in her second stint with the promotion. While she has won multiple championships since re-signing, the former UFC star has not been able to make an impact.

It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey has a hard-out date in her contract and could soon end up leaving WWE. It was also noted that the former RAW Women's Champion wanted to work with real-life friend Shayna Baszler before departing, and that's why the latter turned on her at Money in the Bank.

Nonetheless, fans have made it clear that they are done with The Baddest Woman on the Planet and want to see her leave after her SummerSlam match. Some even used more colorful language to express their thoughts.

Check out the fan's reaction below:

Fans are never afraid to express their opinions.

A WWE veteran weighed in on the Ronda Rousey-Shayna Baszler feud

Ronda Rousey's rivalry against Shayna Baszler is most likely to be her last feud in WWE, and it seems like the star wants to put over her real-life best friend before departing.

However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo highlighted Shayna Baszler isn't a credible babyface in the rivalry.

"Here’s what they’re trying to do. Rousey is on her way out. So they’re trying to bury Rousey as 'she always looked down her nose at professional wrestling.' That’s what they’re trying to do. But with Shayna Baszler as the babyface? Shayna Baszler will never in a million years be a babyface... She wears that eye makeup, and she’s a she-beast, you can’t, bro. If you want to do that with Ronda Rousey, that’s fine but do it with somebody that she can make a babyface out of. Shayna Baszler will never ever be a babyface."

Check out the entire video below:

The two former MMA stars have been embroiled in a feud since Money in the Bank and will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at SummerSlam.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars