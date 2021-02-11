"For as long as it lasts" - Edge thanks Beth Phoenix, highlights RAW Superstar in emotional Instagram post

Edge has taken to Instagram to thank his wife, Beth Phoenix, and other members of his close personal team. The Hall of Famer also used the time to highlight a current WWE RAW Superstar.

In the lengthy post, the Rated-R Superstar was able to show his appreciation for those around him, during his return from injury over the past several weeks and months.

The list of names, which included everyone from medical professionals to nutrition specialists, also paid the ultimate respects to Beth Phoenix, the real-life wife of Edge.

Here's what Edge had to say about his partner in life and the mother of his children:

"And last but not least, @thebethphoenix my bedrock. NOTHING happens without her completely understanding what this current run is all about. If you’re going in the trenches you cannot ask for a better person to do it with. She’s my loyal confidante who talks me through many times of doubt with a genuine and truthful heart."

It's clear Beth Phoenix has been an essential part of Edge's comeback story. What's equally clear is just how thankful Edge is to have his wife in his corner during this very special time in his life.

Edge highlights Damian Priest, wants to face as many Superstars as possible "For as long as it lasts"

🎶 "Livin' the life I was born to live.

Givin' it all I've got to give.

Lovin' every minute of what I do

Come on, come on, come on

You can live it too" #SteelDragon #Rockstar @sanbenito #WWERaw 🏹#LiveForever pic.twitter.com/34e7jUTSFE — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) February 10, 2021

One specific Superstar who received considerable focus in the Instagram post is none other than new RAW Superstar Damian Priest. Edge shook Priest's hand during a backstage segment on RAW, as well as clashing with the star during the Royal Rumble match.

Edge emphasized the fact he wishes to share the ring with as many young WWE Superstars as possible, for as long as he is able to.

"Also looking forward to more instances like the one captured above where I can get in the ring with a whole new generation of amazing talent like @archerofinfamy THAT is exciting to me. For as long as it lasts."

Edge is yet to choose his championship opponent for WrestleMania 37.