"For the love of god, please no" - Wrestling world appalled to see former WWE Champion's return on RAW

The season premiere of WWE RAW saw a number of highlights, including the meeting of Becky Lynch and Jade Cargill. One thing that many fans didn't appear happy about was the return of Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher.

As part of a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mahal made it clear that he needed to talk to the new RAW General Manager. It is currently unknown what he needed to talk about, but after being absent from TV for several months, fans didn't appear happy to see him make his return.

The arena was filled with boos, whilst the following messages have been shared on Twitter.

Some fans even suggested that they thought Jinder Mahal had already left WWE since he hadn't been seen on TV for a while.

That being said, there was a pitch that maybe Jinder and his stable were heading over to SmackDown.

Could Adam Pearce have made a deal with Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown?

Last week on SmackDown, Triple H made a rare appearance to announce the return of General Managers in WWE and that Nick Aldis was now the man at the helm for the blue brand.

The Game announced that Adam Pearce had been promoted and would now be the General Manager of RAW. This week on the Monday Night Show, Pearce was seen backstage on the phone cutting a deal with someone, but it wasn't revealed who.

Could it be that Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are preparing for another trade? Could Indus Sher be heading over to SmackDown in return for someone else ahead of the Survivor Series? If agreed, there is nothing stopping the two managers from trading between brands.

Are you happy to see the return of Jinder Mahal this week on RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.