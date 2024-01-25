"Forced and artificial" - WWE fans think Roman Reigns' latest record "isn't impressive"

Roman Reigns is marching ahead with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship around his waist. He recently made another incredible record in the company, but fans aren’t too impressed by his work.

Reigns has been doing a good job as a true villainous character. Fans have seen him pick up tainted wins to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and also keep the heat on himself.

The Tribal Chief recently surpassed 1500 days without being pinned in the company. The remarkable feat wasn’t too well received by fans, as most pointed out that his work schedule and the nature of his wins protected him.

Check out some fan reactions to Roman Reigns’ new milestone below:

Some fans think that the feat is barely impressive due to some obvious reasons.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This fan is certain that WrestleMania 40 will mark the end of Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign. Cody Rhodes could finish the story at the show.

Expand Tweet

The jokes regarding his work schedule kept pouring in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans remember that Baron Corbin was the last man to pin The Tribal Chief in a singles match.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan was furious that Jey Uso's pinfall win in a tag team match over The Tribal Chief was worthless.

Expand Tweet

A fan wants to see him break Hulk Hogan's record and continue his reign while remaining unpinned.

Expand Tweet

One fan corrected the stat by claiming that none of Reigns' matches have truly been one-on-one in his current reign as a member of The Bloodline always interferes.

Expand Tweet

Baron Corbin was the last man to pin Reigns before he went on his undefeated run. However, he has been pinned once in a tag team match by Jey Uso since kicking off the insane streak.

Roman Reigns could lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40

Many stars are aiming to win the upcoming Royal Rumble match to challenge for a world title at WrestleMania 40. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are the two current top champions in the company, and the winner will target either one of them at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes is hoping to win his second consecutive Rumble match so he can get his hands on The Tribal Chief again. Gunther and CM Punk are also hoping to win the contest and go after either Reigns or Rollins at The Show of Shows.

The Rock’s recent appearance in 2024 has also opened the doors to a potential match between him and his cousin. Roman Reigns could end up facing The Great One for the title at WrestleMania.

Do you want to see The Head of the Table drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.