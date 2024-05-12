Former AEW star appears for another promotion after signing with WWE

A current WWE Superstar made his debut for a different wrestling promotion on Saturday night. The star was mostly known for his tenure in AEW before he left and signed with WWE last August.

Lexis King was the most recent WWE Superstar to appear in a different promotion following the appearance of Shayna Baszler for GCW Bloodsport during WrestleMania week. King traveled to Houston, Texas, for his debut at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion.

The second-generation wrestler faced off against Ryan Davidson, who is one of the greatest wrestlers in Reality of Wrestling history. King had a great showing, earning a hard-fought victory.

In a post on his Instagram account, Lexis King gave a shoutout to Reality of Wrestling for welcoming him and his girlfriend Emma Diaz to the show. Diaz also wrestled on Saturday, just less than two weeks after WWE released her among other NXT stars.

"Our first indie show! Just a King and his Queen. Thank you for having us @realityofwrestling," King wrote.

It was a busy week for Lexis King since he also wrestled on NXT TV last Tuesday. King was victorious over Duke Hudson. King has racked up a winning streak and could be in line for another title shot soon.

Emma Diaz on how her WWE release affected her relationship with Lexis King

Lexis King and Emma Diaz were together on NXT before the latter was released from her contract. Diaz opened up about her release and how it affected her relationship with King during a recent interview with Steve Fall of Ringside News.

"At first it was really hard for us because obviously we have, you know, a stable home right now, like we both we were both going to work together and we were both coming home together, you know, we were making the same amount of money. Everything was every stable, but now that there is change. He's really excited for me because he did the independence for a really long time,'' Diaz said.

In addition to Emma Diaz, several NXT stars released earlier this month include Boa, Darrell Mason, Ezekiel Balogun, Julian Baldi, Keyshawn Leflore, Kiyah Saint, Trey Bearhill, Valentina Feroz, and Vlad Pavlenko.

