Former champion accuses Jade Cargill of "starting s**t" despite not doing anything wrong to her

Jade Cargill is in her element in WWE as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair. Poised for a dominant run, one former champion accused Cargill of "starting s**t" despite "not doing anything wrong" to her.

Jade Cargill is set for a trip to Scotland like the rest of the WWE roster, although her match hasn't been confirmed. However, her match for this week's SmackDown is official, as she will take on former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell.

The former champion accused Cargill of starting s**t with her even though Hartwell and her partner Candice LeRae were a thorn in the side of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

In her tweet, former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell said:

"Don’t know why Jade is starting s**t with me, literally done nothing wrong to her."

Jade Cargill could have a difficult title defense ahead of her at Clash at the Castle

This week on RAW, Cargill and Belair's title defense was interrupted by the duo of Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, who have yet to make a big impact since joining the WWE main roster.

After being drafted, they have a fresh start on RAW, and considering that the next Premium Live Event will be in their hometown of Glasgow, Scotland (Alba Fyre is sometimes billed from Glasgow, while Alba Fyre is officially from Glasgow), they are perfectly positioned to make a statement.

Considering the direction of things, they could either outright take Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler's spot or face Belair and Cargill in a fairly straightforward tag team championship match.

Either way, this will be the biggest opportunity of their main roster careers so far. Even if they don't win, they want to make a big enough statement to get regular TV time.

