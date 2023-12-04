Former champion debuts new three-word catchphrase following WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown features some heavyweights in its roster. Last Friday night, Randy Orton became the latest addition to the blue brand's team.

Elsewhere on the show, Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins made their presence known. The All Mighty picked up a solid win over Butch. During the contest, Ford was audibly saying, "Black Friday extended."

The Brooklyn crowd was cheering for the heel team over the sympathetic Brawling Brutes star after Ridge Holland walked out on the former the week prior. Montez Ford's words had caught the ears of the live crowd.

On Instagram earlier today, the 33-year-old dropped a picture of the trio, once again adding the three words to his post:

"WE ARE SOME MASSIVE DEALS. BLACK FRIDAY EXTENDED," Ford wrote.

It appears Bobby Lashley's new feud has already been teased on social media. The trio have been a largely entertaining entity on Friday nights, albeit there seemingly needs to be more depth to their story.

Bobby Lashley on finally reaching a valuable position in WWE

Bobby Lashley spoke extensively about WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle while appearing on Millionaire Goals Podcast earlier this year. The All Mighty revealed how the Olympic Gold Medalist played an integral role in his arrival at the Stamford-based promotion.

Lashley also touched on making a seven-figure income. According to The All Mighty, unlike many of his contemporaries, who asked then-chairman Vince McMahon for a raise, he worked for it and never brought it up. Instead, he simply "earned" it:

"My last raise, Vince [McMahon] brought me in, he said, 'I'm going to pay you this.' When I first got into developmental, I was getting paid 'get by' money. All I needed was the opportunity, that's all I need. Just give me the opportunity, I'll make my money after. I started busting my butt, and when I was on TV, I went from making little money...I think my second year in the business I broke the seven-figure mark," Lashley stated.

The former WWE Champion added:

"I'm not the person to kiss a**, I'm not the person to schmooze, I'm me. I'm me to the waiter, I'm me to the CEO. I'm the same person. You can't fake that. You watch our business, you say, 'he's playing a character, he's trying to be something, he's a politician, that guy is real.' That's me. The crowd understands that and that's why people get behind me."

The WWE Universe recently pointed to how the live crowd heavily cheered for Bobby Lashley, feeling that the latter is, by default, a babyface. This is on account of all the years he put in, making him a respectable veteran.

