Former Champion loses first singles match in three months at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE has seen a number of superstars go on lengthy winning streaks in recent years. The likes of Gunther and Roman Reigns have not lost a singles match in ages. Dominik Mysterio seemed to have started down a similar path, but his potential streak came to an end early at Money in the Bank when he lost to Cody Rhodes.

The 26-year-old has been one of the top heels in WWE ever since betraying his father and joining forces with The Judgment Day. The same has been reflected in his in-ring work as the star has recently racked up a series of victories against the plentitude of stars.

The former tag team champion's last singles loss came back at WrestleMania 39, where he was defeated by his father, Rey Mysterio. After the humiliating loss, Dominik went on to defeat the likes of Apollo Crews, Akira Tozawa, and Xavier Woods in a one-on-one contests. However, his winning run came to an end at WWE Money in the Bank, where Cody Rhodes picked up the win despite multiple interferences from Rhea Ripley.

It should be noted that Dominik Mysterio lost to Shinsuke Nakamura during this time, but the loss came during a dark match which usually takes place after the show for the live crowd and isn't televised.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes