Former champion is "mad" at Rhea Ripley for surprising reason

A former champion just admitted on social media that she is "mad" at Rhea Ripley for an unexpected reason.

Naomi recently turned a lot of heads when she made her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble this year. Since then, she has competed in the ring quite a lot and is currently in a feud with Damage CTRL after she tried to save Bayley from their onslaught. Although she is currently on Damage CTRL's radar, she is also trying to get Rhea Ripley's attention.

Recently, The Eradicator took to social media to post a photo of herself showing off her impressive muscles. She captioned that post saying that she was stronger than everyone and if that made anyone mad, they could kiss her behind.

"Stronger than you in EVERY way. If that makes YOU mad then you can kiss my a**."

Naomi replied to this tweet saying that she was mad at Mami.

"I’m mad then," replied Naomi.

Vince Russo commented on Rhea Ripley's stinkface at a house show

House shows are usually a place where WWE Superstars unwind and have a good time. These shows are meant to be fun and the talent often breaks character. This is what happened when Rhea recently faced off against Nia Jax in a house show.

During the match, Rhea hit Nia with a stinkface in the corner. Since then, the video has gone viral on social media and several critics and fans have commented on it. However, Vince Russo was confused regarding why Mami would perform the move if she was a heel. During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said:

"Again, bro, it's just very confusing to me. We talk about this all the time, Chris. Is she [Rhea Ripley] a babyface or a heel? I mean, if she is a babyface, fine, rub your b**t in people's faces, man. But again, man, she is going up against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania; it's just, I don't know. A lot of the roles are very, very confusing to me," said the veteran.

Rhea will be in action at WrestleMania 40 where she will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch.

It will be interesting to see who walks out with the title.

