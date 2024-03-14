Former champion open to WWE return after 4 years to be John Cena's final opponent

A former WWE Superstar wants to be John Cena's final opponent, and he is seemingly ready to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

During his over two-decade-long career, John Cena has shared a locker room with many superstars, including Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). The 46-year-old veteran last competed at Crown Jewel 2023, where he failed to defeat Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia. The Champ recently revealed he wishes to retire from wrestling before turning 50.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently took to X/Twitter to reveal that he is ready to return to the company to be Cena's last wrestling opponent if he retires next year.

You can check out Cardona's post below:

Cardona was released in 2020, ending his 15-year stint in WWE. Following his lay-off, the former Intercontinental Champion has worked hard to make a name for himself on the independent circuit, winning several championships across major promotions, including TNA Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and AEW.

However, Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, still works for WWE. It will be interesting to see if The Indy God returns to Titanland and reunites with his real-life partner.

John Cena opens up about Vince McMahon allegations

Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon earlier this year. She accused the former Chairman of s*x trafficking and more, which led to the 78-year-old resigning from TKO Group Holdings.

Speaking on the Howard Stern Show last month, Cena talked about the disturbing allegations made against his former boss. The Peacemaker star expressed his love for McMahon and referred to the entire situation as unfortunate.

Who do you think will be Cena's next WWE opponent? Let us know in the comments.