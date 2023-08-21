Former controversial WWE Superstar almost signed with another company before WWE offer

A former WWE Superstar almost signed with another wrestling promotion before he received his WWE offer.

Zach Gowen first signed with WWE in 2003. As soon as he signed with the company, he became one of the most loved superstars on the roster. He was able to stand out from the entire roster because of his amputated leg, which meant he was the only one-legged superstar on the roster.

However, this didn't stop him from competing against some of the biggest stars in the company like Brock Lesnar. They were also able to tell a good story around his character, which helped him get over with the fans.

Before his deal could happen, he was offered a contract with TNA. However, Gowen revealed on The False Finish that fellow wrestler Truth Martini told him to wait for an offer from WWE which he did.

"He [Martini] looked at me and he goes, 'Zach don't sign, whatever you do, don't sign.' I go, 'What the hell are you talking about? How the hell am I not going to sign a contract?' He goes, 'Listen, I promise you this, WWE will call within the week, so do not sign.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Zack Gowen offered Jeff Jarret the opportunity to counter WWE's offer

While Gowen listened to Martini's advice, John Laurinitis soon enough called him and offered a three-year deal. Despite having a deal from the top promotion on the table, Gowen called Jeff Jarrett and gave him the chance to counter his rival's deal out of respect. However, Jeff Jarrett couldn't counter his rival's offer and Gowen signed with the company.

"Jeff said, 'Listen, Zach, we can't match that money, there's no way. We're a brand new company, we're young, we're trying to grow. But listen, if you stay with TNA, I promise you that we will take care of you in terms of your character,'" Gowen revealed. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Zach Gowen will forever be an inspiration to many for what he was able to accomplish as a wrestler, inspite of his physical limitations.

What was your favorite Zach Gowen moment? Sound off in the comments section.

