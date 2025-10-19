Former Intercontinental Champion announces he's not coming back to WWE due to health issues

A former Intercontinental Champion has completely ruled out the idea of going back to WWE. Ryback recently explained why he can't return to the Stamford-based promotion ever again.The 43-year-old semi-retired wrestler's career has been riddled with a myriad of injuries, forcing him to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He hasn't competed in any wrestling capacity since 2018.Ryback has had a strained relationship with WWE since the two sides parted ways in 2016. The Big Guy also had a trademark battle with the Stamford-based promotion over his ring name, which he won.Earlier this month, Ryback took to his Instagram to address why he always comments his signature catchphrase, &quot;Feed Me More! Hungry,&quot; on social media handles.He said he has been using this marketing strategy to reconnect with his lost fans.&quot;Why do I comment on all of the WWE videos? Well, I don't just comment on their videos. I comment on AEW, TNA, ESPN, UFC, Marvel, Disney, all over social media, all different trending topics. Feed me more! Hungry with that. My branding on that, that is something we employed with my feed me more nutrition many, many years ago, and have simply just brought to my personal pages to help me reconnect with my good fan base all around the world with that.&quot;Ryback clarified that he isn't looking to make a WWE return, as he's still recovering from his shoulder injury.&quot;So a lot of people think you're trying to go back to WWE. I can't go back to WWE. I'm not cleared to wrestle for my shoulder. We wish them peace. We made peace quite a while ago with all of that. My goal is to reconnect with the good human beings out there. I'm not worried about the trolls or the people hating for every negative person or comment, I'm getting 10,15, 20, 30, quality human beings that I'm getting to reconnect with, not only for my pages and my social media, but for my business, Family, or nutrition. And that's the last bite, feed me more.&quot;You can check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWill former WWE Superstar Ryback ever return to in-ring competition?Ryback may not be back in the sports entertainment juggernaut anytime soon, but he is still holding out hope for a miraculous in-ring comeback.The Big Guy was previously pushing for a match against Goldberg.But now that Da Man has retired from in-ring competition, Ryback doesn't seem to be in a rush to get back in the squared circle.At 43, Ryback still has a lot to offer if he gets medically cleared to compete again.If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.