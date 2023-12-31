Former SmackDown star on a WWE return: "I'd definitely listen, but I'm not waiting on that call" (Exclusive)

WWE has proven to be a revolving door as former talents are welcomed back with open arms if the timing is right. Top Dolla, aka AJ Francis, recently admitted that while he would be open to coming back, he won't be wasting time waiting for the company's phone call.

The most recent round of releases happened in September 2023, and Top Dolla was among the talents who were let go. This was the second time he was released in a year, and while that might impact a wrestler's morale, AJ Francis is inspired to prove to the company officials that they made a mistake.

As noted earlier, performing in the WWE had been a dream of Francis since his NFL days, and even though he accomplished that goal, the 33-year-old would have loved to leave a bigger footprint in the promotion with his performances.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former Hit Row member stated that he understands the business and would not rule out a return if WWE came asking again.

While he would love for it to happen, AJ Francis has big plans in wrestling and will go ahead irrespective of his former employer's interest in him.

"Just know that if it ever did come to the fact that WWE wanted me back, I would take the call. I'd definitely listen, but, like, I'm not waiting on that call. I don't know if it will ever come, and to be honest with you, I would love for it to come, but at the end of the day, if it don't, it ain't going to be the end of the world. I'm going to be alright. If they want to call me, I'm available. But I'm also not waiting around the phone. I've got sh** to do." [From 4:41 onwards]

Top Dolla has been making all the right moves since his WWE exit

Even during his WWE tenure, AJ Francis was seemingly a very well-connected personality, thanks to his NFL career. After being released in September 2023, Francis has had to wait for his 90-day non-compete clause to end, but like a few others, he has seemingly returned to the pro wrestling stage with a vengeance.

AJ made an unannounced appearance at a recent Game Changer Wrestling show and assaulted Joey Janela before cutting a heel promo. Dolla is back with the desire to take over the Indies and will face Janela in Florida in January.

In addition to amassing wrestling bookings, Top Dolla has also been making guest appearances elsewhere, with him being announced to present the MVP title at the prestigious 2024 Citrus Bowl.

AJ Francis even explained how he was getting a lot of offers and was doing so without the backing of a major wrestling company. You can read more on that here.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.