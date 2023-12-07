Former United States Champion set to return to WWE after requesting release from the company a few years back? Fans believe it could happen!

Many formerly released stars have returned to WWE ever since Triple H took over the keys to the company's creative department from his father-in-law Vince McMahon. Fans believe another name could be on his way back to the global juggernaut after a recent report about him came to light.

The star in question is Andrade El Idolo, formerly known as Andrade Cien Almas. The Mexican star was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years. While he was a prominent member of the NXT roster, Andrade failed to replicate similar success after moving up and only won the United States Championship once in the two years he spent on the main roster. The star requested for his release in March 2021 which was granted to him after a while.

While Andrade joined All Elite Wrestling after leaving WWE, he got lost in the shuffle and has not been involved in many notable storylines in his ongoing run with the company. However, a report noted that his contract could be up soon and the Mexican star is likely to join his wife Charlotte Flair in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Fans were quick to respond to the report, with many expressing excitement to see the Mexican star return to his old hunting ground.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Andrade El Idolo is currently competing in the AEW Continental Classic tournament. He will be facing Bryan Danielson this week on Collision.

Andrade El Idolo won't be the first AEW star to jump ship to WWE

AEW currently employs many former WWE Superstars who were released from their contracts or left the company due to creative issues. However, things have turned around for the sports entertainment juggernaut ever since Triple H took charge of the creative duties and multiple AEW stars have jumped ship in the last few months as a result of the same.

Cody Rhodes was the first major name to leave All Elite Wrestling to join the Stamford-based promotion. Jade Cargill and CM Punk also followed the American Nightmare soon, although the latter returned after getting fired by Tony Khan.

Expand Tweet

Other than the three aforementioned stars, Brian Pillman Jr. also jumped ship earlier this year and is currently a part of NXT. Jade and Punk are yet to make their WWE in-ring debut.

With Andrade El Idolo also likely to re-sign with the promotion, it's fair to say WWE has swiftly managed to turn things around.

Do you think Andrade will return to his old stomping grounds? Sound off in the comments below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here