Former Universal Champion defeats top WWE star on SmackDown after Logan Paul's interference 

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens was involved in a match against Austin Theory. His current rival, Logan Paul, was on commentary during the bout.

The United States Champion opened the show and spoke about his win over The Prizefighter at the Royal Rumble. He was then confronted by the latter, and the two stars took shots at each other in the ring. Theory and Grayson Waller came out, and the match began.

KO and Austin Theory traded blows at the beginning of the bout. The former Universal Champion took down Theory with an elbow after the latter came off the ropes. However, he was immediately taken down by the young star. Austin Theory proceeded to choke Owens on the ropes. KO hit a tornado DDT and a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall.

Theory then hit a rolling blockbuster for a nearfall. Logan Paul handed him the brass knuckles, but Kevin Owens got a hold of it and hit Grayson Waller with it.

Logan Paul was on the apron, and the referee was distracted. KO then hit Theory with the knuckles and won the match.

