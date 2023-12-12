Former Universal Champion is finally returning to enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match next year, according to WWE Universe

The road to WWE Royal Rumble is certainly the most exciting time for wrestling fans as they start pitching names for the traditional 30-man namesake match. Next year, Tropicana Field will open its gates once again for the annual premium live event on January 27.

So far, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have declared their entries into the 30-man Royal Rumble match. Some fans are now calling for former Universal Champion Braun Strowman to return to WWE in Tampa Bay.

The 6 ft 8 in star has been away from TV programming since the May 1, 2023, episode of RAW. Braun Strowman partnered with Ricochet to beat Otis and Chad Gable in a tag team match that night.

Since then, he's been recuperating from a serious neck injury, which has put him on the shelf for almost seven months now. The Monster Among Men underwent level-one neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. There's no official word on his potential return date, but Strowman recently announced that he's been cleared to start lifting weights.

Reacting to the news, the WWE Universe entertained the idea of The Mountain of a Man entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match next year. Some even predicted that he'd return on the RAW after WrestleMania 40.

Braun Strowman entering the annual Royal Rumble match would add much-needed star power to the contest

Braun Strowman wants Randy Orton upon his WWE return

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Braun Strowman named Randy Orton as someone he would like to get in the ring with once he was back.

"I'm excited for myself to get back and get back in the mix of things because Randy's always been one that I wanted to have a good singles match with, whether he wants to or not. No one really wants to wrestle me. Let's be for [sic] real!"

The annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is still a month away, and it will be interesting to see if The Monster Among Men comes back in time for the marquee show.

