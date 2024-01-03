Former Universal Champion makes surprise return to WWE show; costs Grayson Waller a title shot

On WWE NXT New Year's Evil this week, Kevin Owens made a surprise return to the brand and cost Grayson Waller the opportunity to challenge for the coveted NXT Championship.

The former Universal Champion is not the only SmackDown Superstar who appeared on the show, as Carlito was there as well. He teamed up with his LWO teammates Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro to take on Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp and Riley Osborne in a six-man tag team match, which they won.

In the main event of WWE NXT New Year's Evil, Grayson Waller collided with Trick Williams in a singles match after it was announced that Ilja Dragonuv wasn't medically cleared to compete tonight. Williams was the #1 contender for the NXT Championship, and if he lost the bout, Waller would become the new #1 contender.

During the match, Carmelo Hayes showed up ringside, which distracted Williams. The latter then asked him why he was there. Grayson Waller was on the outside preparing to hit his Rolling Stunner finishing move, but Kevin Owens attacked him and sent him into the ring. Trick Williams then hit the jumping knee to win the match. This was Kevin Owens' first appearance on WWE NXT in a prolonged time.

