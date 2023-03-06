Former Universal Champion will go face to face with The Bloodline member on upcoming WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline will face former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a one-on-one match on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last week, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa kicked off the red brand show. However, The Street Profits interrupted them and mocked The Bloodline's dissension. This resulted in a match between the two teams. Sikoa won with a Samoan Spike finisher over Angelo Dawkins as the bout progressed.

Following the contest, Jimmy and The Enforcer continued their assault on Street Profits, prompting Kevin Owens to appear unexpectedly and lay out the two heels. The former Universal Champion super kicked Sikoa and put one-half of The Usos across a Stunner to make his way out of the ring and send a message to the heel faction.

Since it appears that KO has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns' family, earlier today, the company announced a singles match between Owens and Sikoa.

"[email protected] goes one-on-one with @WWESoloSikoa tomorrow night on #WWERaw!" - WWE wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Vince Russo questions Kevin Owens' action over The Bloodline on RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Kevin Owens attacking members of The Bloodline on RAW last week.

Vince Russo discussed the futility of Kevin Owens' presence on Legion of RAW last week. He stated that KO had his chance at the Royal Rumble but could not defeat Roman Reigns, causing the former to lose credibility.

"I don't understand. So, the heels go over, and then KO comes out and stuns them. So what? So what, bro? You can Stun them till the cows come home. You got the shot for the title against Roman Reigns, and you lost. Now The Prizefighter is going to come out every week and Stun them. For what?" Russo said.

Check out the video below:

WWE may be laying the groundwork for a massive tag team match at WrestleMania with Owens and Zayn brawling with Jimmy on RAW and SmackDown, respectively. It remains to be seen where Jey Uso stands concerning The Bloodline's emerging crisis.

What do you think of the tension between Roman Reigns' family? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes