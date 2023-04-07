Former World Champion battled through injury ahead of a major match at WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE had its biggest event of the year, and superstars put their bodies on the line to punch their tickets for WrestleMania 39 to perform in front of thousands of fans. Recently, former Universal Champion Finn Balor revealed that he battled through injury before his match against Edge at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Finn Balor revitalized his career on the main roster when the new regime focused on strongly booking him and The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. The stable was in a mega feud with Edge, which went on for months and concluded at WrestleMania 39.

Balor posted on his social media today regarding his Road to WrestleMania, which was difficult. He battled an ongoing injury before his massive clash against Edge inside Hell in a Cell on Night Two. Here's what he had to say about his recent injury:

"On March 10th Ep of Smackdown I sustained a grade 2 calf tear. Normal recovery time is estimated at 6-8 weeks. Hold my beer! With just 3 weeks & 2 days to Wrestlemania WWE medical team ‘threw the kitchen sink at it’ & with some careful planning, long days of rehab and a lot of swear words we made it back in time with a day or two spare!"

Luckily, WWE did not cancel the marquee match at the Grandest Stage of Them All and allowed Balor to compete after he missed last year's event.

Finn Balor vs Edge was reportedly cut short at WWE WrestleMania 39

After Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley took out Edge, the trio took over The Judgment Day. Later, Dominik Mysterio joined the fray as they feuded with the Rated-R Superstar.

The rivalry between the stable and its former patriarch went on for over half a year. Balor and Edge exchanged victories over each other at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and Elimination Chamber 2023, respectively.

According to a recent report, the match between the Rated-R Superstar and The Demon was cut short due to Balor getting injured mid-match. During the match, medical officials rushed in after Finn took a nasty spot.

Fortunately, the two stars were able to finish the match with a gruesome spot to end their rivalry. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Judgment Day and Edge after WrestleMania 39.

