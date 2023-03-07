Former world champion reminds fans his victory over John Cena ahead of WWE RAW return

John Cena returns to WWE RAW tonight in Boston, Massachusetts, and will likely set up his rumored bout against United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

This will be the 16-time world champion's first WWE TV appearance since the December 30, 2022, edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a winning effort. The Prizefighter took the opportunity to make a joke regarding his win over Cena eight years ago.

Kevin Owens posted a video of the banner in the TD Garden arena that features a picture of KO pinning Cena. The former Universal Champion picked up a victory over the Hollywood star in his first match on the main roster at Elimination Chamber 2015. Their feud continued with two more pay-per-view bouts.

"Whoever made this banner deserves a raise," Kevin Owens jokingly tweeted.

Austin Theory teased a confrontation with John Cena on WWE RAW

While Owens first picked up a massive victory over Cena, the latter wound up retaining his United States Championship when they fought again at Battleground 2015. Cena's United States Title Open Challenge helped revitalize the belt for good.

Cut to 2023, Theory has been steadfast as a performer and is rising among the ranks with some remarkable victories over challengers.

The 25-year-old reacted to the company posting a video hyping Cena's return to RAW. Theory acknowledged that this is the moment that everyone has been waiting for.

"Yes we’ve ALL been waiting !" Theory wrote.

While this match is anything but confirmed at this point, Theory himself has recently teased a bout at WrestleMania 39 with a non-WWE star. We will most certainly get answers on RAW tonight. Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you updated.

