Former World Heavyweight Champion to return and help Drew McIntyre dethrone Seth Rollins? Exploring potential heel turn

Drew McIntyre once again assaulted Jey Uso in the latest episode of WWE RAW, immediately following his World Heavyweight Championship clash with Seth Rollins. Adding to this, The Scottish Warrior had previously set his sights on The Visionary last week on the red brand, delivering a resounding Glasgow kiss.

Having unequivocally expressed his desire for a rematch against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, McIntyre might find an unforeseen ally in Sheamus during this potential upcoming title bout.

For those who may not be aware, Sheamus is currently on hiatus due to a shoulder injury sustained earlier this year. Regarding his anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion, The Celtic Warrior is expected to return on the December 11, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, likely participating in a non-televised match.

Additionally, Sheamus is advertised for the December 15, 2023 edition of SmackDown, scheduled to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. On that very date, Roman Reigns is also set to make his highly anticipated return, potentially marking the beginning of a new feud with Randy Orton.

Despite belonging to different brands, this potential scenario might unfold due to the prospect of trades involving Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. Since the former IMPACT Wrestling star assumed the role of SmackDown General Manager, both Pearce and Aldis have collaborated on numerous occasions.

For instance, the trade that saw Kevin Owens moving to the blue brand in exchange for Jey Uso joining Monday Night RAW.

Moreover, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus share a genuine bond of friendship, having previously teamed up and competed against each other on several occasions. The last time The Celtic Warrior appeared on SmackDown television, he portrayed the character of a babyface star. However, this potential alignment suggests a significant heel turn for him once again within the company.

It's also noteworthy that Drew McIntyre has yet to join Judgment Day, increasing the likelihood of this possibility.

What happened when Drew McIntyre faced Seth Rollins last time

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have been locked in a feud on the red brand over the past few months. The Scottish Warrior even faced Rollins in a World Title match at Crown Jewel 2023. Despite a commendable effort, McIntyre fell short of victory as The Visionary cleanly retained his title.

Post this defeat, McIntyre took a heel turn on the fallout edition of Crown Jewel. He viciously attacked Jey Uso, costing him and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match against The Judgment Day.

Additionally, Rollins and McIntyre collided in a Survivor Series WarGames match this year, with The Visionary's team emerging victorious.

As the coming months unfold, it will be intriguing to witness how the dynamics between McIntyre and Rollins evolve, especially with McIntyre still in pursuit of the coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

