Former WWE champion blames Adam Pearce for RAW absence

A former WWE champion recently took to social media to blame Adam Pearce for her absence from the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Chelsea Green.

After Green and Piper Niven lost their Women's Tag Team Championship on an episode of the red brand, they have not been featured a lot on television. In almost every other match in recent weeks, Chelsea has been booked to lose. The 32-year-old star was absent from the latest edition of RAW and instead performed on WWE's Main Event show on March 4, where she locked horns with Candice LeRae in a losing effort.

Chelsea Green recently took to X/Twitter to blame RAW General Manager Adam Pearce for her absence from television this week. The Canadian star replied to a fan saying Pearce deprived the audience of their favorite superstar on the red brand.

"OF COURSE, I’m going to tag the man [Adam Pearce] who quite clearly deprived the #WWERaw fans of their fave superstar on Monday!" Chelsea Green shared.

You can check out Green's tweet below:

What the future has in store for the Hot Mess remains to be seen.

Chelsea Green said she was worried to get a call from WWE after Matt Cardona's actions

During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, Chelsea Green talked about her husband, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, taking a replica of her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at his wrestling event.

Green said she was worried that someone from World Wrestling Entertainment would call her, thinking Cardona's replica belt was her real Women's Tag Team Championship belt.

"Yes [everyone thought he took my belt]. I was just waiting for someone at work to call me and ask. Thank god they did not believe it. But I was worried. I was worried, I’m not gonna lie, because he does stuff like that. He does crazy things. He makes videos out of all my wrestling stuff. I am the bu** of all his jokes [laughs]. So I really thought that WWE was gonna get mad at me, and I was gonna have to prove, like, ‘Here I am, this is the belt. He’s got a different one,'" Chelsea Green said.

Many fans want the Stamford-based promotion to book Chelsea Green better in future matches as they think she has main event caliber. What the company has planned for the Hot Mess remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Chelsea Green holding a singles title soon? Sound off!

