Former WWE Champion competes in his first SmackDown match of 2024; huge brawl breaks out

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made his SmackDown in-ring return this week during a match against his current rival, Karrion Kross. This was also The All Mighty's first time competing on the blue brand this year. His last match on the show was on December 15, where he lost to Santos Escobar in the United States Title #1 contendership tournament semi-final.

The Doomwalker's new group, The Final Testament, which includes Scarlett, Paul Ellering, and AOP, have been involved in a storyline with Lashley and The Street Profits for quite some time now. The two leaders finally stepped into the ring on SmackDown this week and had a hard-hitting match.

During the bout, Karrion Kross hit Bobby Lashley with a fisherman suplex. Lashley sent Kross to the floor, and he tried to drive the latter face-first into the post, but Scarlett blocked him.

Kross hit a modified Death Valley Driver in the ring for a two-count. The All Mighty was about to hit the spear, but AOP attacked him. The referee called off the match, but out came The Street Profits, leading to a huge brawl.

