Former WWE Champion documents recent changes in WWE's storytelling

A WWE Superstar recently explained how the storytelling has changed within the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

The 38-year-old superstar is currently one of the most compelling characters in the entire company. The Scottish Warrior has recently been involved in segments with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. The former WWE Champion has impressed the fans with his impressive character work and promos.

McIntyre's current run is a clear example of the changes within the WWE under Triple H. Long-term storytelling and superstars playing more relatable characters have become the norm, and the fans seem happy with these changes.

Speaking in an interview on ReviewSTL, Drew McIntyre explained how the storytelling has changed within WWE. He also talked about how he feels about his current character:

"These days, we have so many different characters, so much unique storytelling going on. For me, personally, as the most compelling character-wise I’ve felt in a very long time because of the different approach we’re taking telling stories, which is to make it as real as possible because if it’s real to the superstar, they’re feeling it and the audience will be with them," said McIntyre. [From 02:32 to 02:54]

You can watch the entire interview below:

Drew McIntyre opens up on WWE Superstars upping their game

During the same interview, McIntyre talked about fellow RAW Superstars upping their game in every aspect of professional wrestling. He believes that the performers have been doing great in-ring, as well as on the microphone.

The Scottish Warrior further stated that watching a three-hour wrestling show is not easy, just like watching a three-hour-long movie:

"Looking across the board, WWE in general, but specifically on RAW, everybody is upping their game. Be it on the microphone, be it from a character's perspective. Be it from the in-ring game. It’s awesome to see because it’s a three-hour show which is not easy to sit down and watch a three-hour wrestling show. It’s not easy to watch a three-hour film, no matter how good it is, like a Martin Scorsese number or something 'Wow, that was really good, but it was long.'" [From 02:10 to 02:33]

Do you agree with Drew McIntyre's words? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ReviewSTL and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.