Former WWE champion dominates entire title match only to end up losing; massive tease set up for next week

A former WWE champion dominated an entire title match before ending up on the losing side at a recent show.

Baron Corbin shocked the world when he showed up in WWE NXT a few weeks ago and attacked Carmelo Hayes. Since his return, the former United States Champion has been vocal about how the brand has become soft in his absence.

Corbin wasted no time in challenging Hayes for the NXT Championship. The match took place tonight at NXT Gold Rush, and Corbin even brought back his Lone Wolf gimmick for the occasion.

Baron Corbin looked in solid form as he dominated the entire match. He had an answer for all of Hayes' offense. The NXT Champion struggled to keep up with Corbin.

However, that wasn't enough for Corbin to walk away with the win as Carmelo Hayes hit his signature leg drop off the top rope to get the victory.

Following the match, Bron Breakker could be heard shouting in Shawn Michaels' room about destroying everyone. When Breakker came out, he stated that he will let everyone know what he was discussing next week. This could potentially mean that Bron is vying for another shot at the WWE NXT Championship.

What did you make of the NXT Championship match? Sound off in the comments section below.

