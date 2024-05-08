Former WWE champion hints at betraying his tag team partner if one thing happens

A former champion is open to betraying his current tag team partner again if one thing happens outside of WWE.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are tag team partners and were close to winning the gold a couple of times. #DIY has had its ups and downs in NXT and on the WWE main roster. From being the best of friends to being the worst of enemies, the former NXT Tag Team Champions have done it all.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ciampa hinted at a potential breakup with Gargano. The Sicilian Psychopath told his followers that he'll turn on Johnny Wrestling again if the Cleveland Cavaliers knock the Boston Celtics out of the NBA Playoffs.

"If the Cavs knock out the Celtics out of the playoffs then I am 100% turning on Johnny," Ciampa wrote.

For those who don't know, Johnny Gargano is from Cleveland, and Tommaso Ciampa is a Boston native. The Cavs and Celtics are facing each other in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The Celtics are the favorites to win the series because they were the best team in the league during the regular season. The Cavs are the underdogs because they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and have an inferior team.

Boston already took Game 1 with an emphatic 120-95 win. It's a Best-of-7 series, which means the first team to four wins advances to the next round of the playoffs.

Has there ever been a crossover between WWE and NBA?

Over the past few years, there's been some form of crossover between the two franchises. NBA stars like Trae Young, Enes Kanter, Dwight Howard, and others have made appearances in WWE, while Triple H has hyped the Philadelphia 76ers crowd a few times.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves recently went viral for doing the DX crotch chop in a playoff game against the Phoenix Suns.

WWE has also been handing out custom championships to sports champions for several years now. Whether it's the NBA champions, Super Bowl champions, or World Series champions, they give out a custom belt to present the company with some visibility in other markets.

It's no secret that WWE wants to be a global power, and it has partnered with the NFL and MLB to make custom championships for fans. With two of the big four sports leagues in the United States under their belts, is the NBA next?

