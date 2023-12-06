Former WWE champion doesn't hold back on CM Punk: "I'll f*** him up the next time I see him"

CM Punk turned a few heads with his blockbuster return to WWE last month. His arrival has stirred up the wrestling industry, and one particular wrestler is not too happy about it.

The Best in the World came out at the end of the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event in his hometown of Chicago to surprise the WWE Universe. His unexpected arrival even overshadowed Randy Orton’s return to the company.

Several stars have been unhappy with Punk’s return to WWE. However, it has been noted that he has been conducting himself well backstage, and most people have welcomed him back with open arms.

The former WWE champion Ryback is one of the big names who is not too happy with CM Punk’s return to the company. Ryback had previously declared that he would retire for good if the Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based promotion but backtracked on his words soon after his return.

The former Intercontinental Champion was recently asked about CM Punk’s return on his YouTube channel. Ryback ranted about warning other superstars not to let the Second City Saint steal their spot and threatened to cause him physical harm whenever he saw him next.

You can watch the video by clicking here.

"He’s manipulative piece of s**t. He’s created more hate for me and I will f*** him up the moment I see him again," Ryback said.

The Big Guy has stated that he would retire from wrestling if Punk’s current WWE run lasted for six months or more. It will be interesting to see whether the Best in the World lasts that long during his current stint.

CM Punk could find himself in the world championship picture soon after his WWE return

Many superstars are waiting for their chance to win the top title of the Stamford-based company again. Drew McIntyre is one of the stars who has been trying to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

It looks like Rollins will be retaining the title whenever the two stars meet again. CM Punk is reported to be the next in line for a rivalry against The Messiah.

The fans will reportedly see Punk face off against Seth Rollins before getting into a feud with Roman Reigns. The Best in the World looks to be set to face the biggest names in the company. He has set the standard by making a name for himself over the years.

Do you think Ryback is right about CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.