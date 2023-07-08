Former WWE Champion loses title opportunity after Austin Theory manages controversial finish on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Austin Theory defended his United States Championship against Sheamus.

This wasn't the first time that the two stars collided for the title, as they faced each other for the gold on the Night of Champions go-home edition of the blue brand. The 25-year-old star won the bout via pinfall with a schoolboy.

Last week, Austin Theory beat Brawling Brutes member Ridge Holland in a singles match on the night before Money in the Bank. His rivalry with the group continued this week as he had to put his title on the line once again against The Celtic Warrior.

During the match, Sheamus locked Theory in the Cloverleaf, but Pretty Deadly made their way to ringside. The former WWE Champion turned his attention to the tag team, and hit Elton Prince with the Beats of the Bodhrán. The champion capitalized by hitting Sheamus with a dropkick, which the latter followed up with a knee to the jaw.

Towards the end of the bout, The Celtic Warrior hit a Brogue Kick on Kit Wilson and Austin Theory rolled him up with a schoolboy to win the match and retain the US Title.

Who you think should dethrone Theory? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes