Former WWE champion makes a bold claim after Royal Rumble; says that his presence would have made a massive difference

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, widely known to fans as Zack Ryder, has sent a message following the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar, largely due to the element of surprise - whether it's a former legend making an appearance or a returning superstar. While there was some speculation that Matt Cardona might make an appearance at the event, it didn't turn out to be the case eventually.

Cardona later expressed on Twitter that the stadium would have erupted if he had made a return at the event.

"If I was in #RoyalRumble, the stadium would have exploded. That’s the truth," Cardona wrote.

WWE Superstar Matt Cardona shared a Royal Rumble story

Matt Cardona recently shared an interesting story about the 2015 Royal Rumble.

The former Intercontinental Champion made a surprise entrance during the 2015 Royal Rumble match, garnering a tremendous reaction from the crowd. He was later eliminated by Bray Wyatt.

During a recent episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Cardona mentioned that the reaction from the audience was so immense that he anticipated being utilized on WWE RAW the following day. However, his plans were thwarted as the show got canceled due to a hazardous snowstorm.

"Long story short, it's Philadelphia. I haven't been on TV for a while. It's right after the YouTube run. I'm just regular jabroni Zack Ryder, but I get my return at the Royal Rumble. Huge pop in Philly. I go out, me and Bray [Wyatt] like doing The Rock-Austin brawl. Eventually, I get thrown out. I'm thinking like, 'F*ck, the pop was so f*cking big, they got to use me on RAW.' The pop was huge, undeniable pop. What happens? Snowstorm, RAW's cancelled," Cardona said.

Cardona was utilized sporadically by WWE thereafter, before eventually being released in 2020. It will be intriguing to observe whether the Stamford-based promotion considers bringing him back in the near future.

