A former WWE Champion recently made bold claims following a disappointing loss at the men's Elimination Chamber match. The superstar in question is Bobby Lashley.

The 47-year-old was part of the men's Elimination Chamber match alongside Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Logan Paul. The All Mighty had a night to forget, as he became the first superstar to get eliminated after The Scottish Warrior hit him with a Claymore.

Bobby Lashley recently took to Twitter to make bold claims for WrestleMania XL. The former WWE Champion stated he would be a part of The Show of Shows. He further noted that his being a champion is a matter of 'when' not 'if':

"Finally back in the States. Perth, you brought it! I’m sorry I couldn’t come out with a dub. But I promise you this…I WILL make it to #WrestleMania one way or another and I WILL be a Champion again. When, not if. #WWEChamber," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley opens up about missing WrestleMania 39

Bobby Lashley was slated to go up against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, the plans were dropped due to the latter facing health issues. This resulted in the former United States Champion getting sidelined for The Show of Shows last year.

During an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Lashley stated he was 'beyond disappointed' about not being on the 'Mania 39 card:

"I was beyond disappointed. I'm not gonna say pessimistic, [but I was] disappointed, because I am a kind of chill person. The thing that disappoints me the most is all the work that I put in. We have live events throughout the year, I'm on all of them – every one of the pay-per-views. We had some mix ups and change ups, and then next [thing] you know I'm pulled off the biggest show."

Expand Tweet

He further recalled breaking the unfortunate news to his kids:

"It s**ked to me, because I have my kids. The kids watch me, and leading up to it they were like, 'Dad are we going to Wrestlemania?' And I was like, 'Look, if you guys want to go. I just don't know if I'm gonna do anything there.' All the while I was like, 'There's no way that's gonna be [the case]. I have to be in WrestleMania. I've been in every WrestleMania in my entire career with the WWE. I've always been in a spotlight match. I have been in every pay-per-view, everything.'"

Bobby Lashley is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Karrion Kross and his faction, The Final Testament, with The Street Profits on his side. The two groups seem highly likely to have a match at The Show of Shows.

Will Bobby Lashley win a major WWE Title in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!