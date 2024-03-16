Former WWE champion open to returning after 8 years to face Roman Reigns only if Triple H gets fired

Ryback is open to returning to WWE to square off against Roman Reigns under two conditions.

The Big Guy spent nearly 12 years as an active in-ring competitor in the Stamford-based company. However, he left the promotion seemingly on bad terms eight years ago. The 42-year-old wrestled for two years on the independent circuit following his departure. Nevertheless, he had to step away from in-ring competition in 2018 due to injury.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently responded to a tweet pointing out that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has beaten many top stars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes, but never Ryback. The Tribal Chief and The Big Guy shared the ring several times before the latter left the company. However, they never squared off in a one-on-one match.

Ryback stated a match against Reigns could happen only if he was cleared to compete and Triple H and other executives connected to Vince McMahon were fired from WWE.

"Highest grossing, most watched, and insane social media views. Will only happen if @TripleH and the VKM w****s are let go and I'm ever cleared. #Hungry," he said.

Ryback's tweet

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL

The Tribal Chief is set to compete twice at WrestleMania XL. On Night One of this year's Show of Shows, Roman Reigns will team up with his cousin, The Rock, to face Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a high-stakes tag team main event match.

The leader of The Bloodline will later defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes on Night Two. If Reigns and The Rock defeat The American Nightmare and The Visionary in their tag team match, the title fight on Night Two will be competed under Bloodline rules. However, Reigns' stable will be banned from ringside if their Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull lose to Rhodes and Rollins.

The American Nightmare will seemingly face the biggest challenge in his career when he goes head-to-head against Reigns at this year's Show of Shows. After failing to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, this will be his last opportunity to win the title, as TKO board member The Rock informed him last Friday on SmackDown.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WWE WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.