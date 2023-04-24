Former WWE Champion opens up on speaking to Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios about possibly appearing in the MCU

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed that he spoke with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about appearing in an MCU film.

Back in 2021, Angle claimed that he and his wife were watching all of the Marvel films chronologically, which prompted him to make a public plea about appearing in one of them.

The WWE Hall of Famer joked that he would send milk to a Marvel Studios agent to secure a part in the MCU. Now, however, that little joke has almost given the former WWE Champion a chance to land a role in MCU.

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, he stated that he was able to contact Kevin Feige about starring in a Marvel film. Feige did approach Angle again, but nothing came of that initial interaction.

"I did get a — who's the Executive Producer for the Marvel movies? Oh gosh. Why can't I — Yeah, Kevin Feige. I ended up getting his contact information and I reached out to him and told him I'd be interested in doing a Marvel movie and he actually responded to me but nothing ever came of it," Angle said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has disclosed that he intends to undergo neck fusion surgery

The 54-year-old is widely recognized as one of greatest professional wrestlers ever. He's also one of the world's most well-known athletes. He won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics with a broken neck.

All the years of putting his body on the line have seemingly caught up with the Hall of Famer, leaving him in pain and discomfort. Kurt Angle recently had back surgery to relieve leg problems, and he now appears to be arranging his subsequent procedure.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion announced his plans to have neck fusion surgery.

"The crazy thing is I haven't been able to really play with them the way I want to because I had my knees replaced and my back surgery. Before that, it was all bothering me. I was really messed up. My neck is messed up. Next is my neck surgery. I'm probably going to have fusion next year," Angle said.

Angle's back pain diminished following successful back surgery, and fans can hope to see the legend in better shape in the coming years.

