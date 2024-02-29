Former WWE champion reacts to hilarious R-Truth moment with Shawn Michaels

The WWE Universe is constantly entertained by the shenanigans of R-Truth. The veteran star has just filmed a skit with Shawn Michaels, and a certain former champion has reacted.

The official NXT Instagram account posted a clip of Truth at the WWE Performance Center, talking to The Heartbreak Kid. However, Truth in his usual fashion behaves as if the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative is none other than Johnny Gargano. As seen below, the 54-time 24/7 Champion tells the fellow veteran that he sees "a lot of Shawn Michaels" in him, and references Gargano's DIY tag team with Tommaso Ciampa.

The real Gargano took to his Instagram Stories to re-post the video. The first NXT Triple Crown Champion responded with a brief caption as his reaction to the skit.

"@wwe and @wwenxt ............," he wrote.

Screenshot of Johnny Gargano's re-post to Instagram Stories

DIY has been chasing gold on RAW of late. They failed to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from Finn Balor and Damian Priest on January 29, then won a Fatal 4 Way on February 5, only to lose a #1 contender's match to New Catch Republic on SmackDown. They last worked on February 19 to team up with Awesome Truth for a loss to The Judgment Day.

Shawn Michaels speaks on allegations against former WWE boss Vince McMahon

Former World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon resigned from parent company TKO Group Holdings last month after allegations of sexual misconduct were made public.

Several stars have started commenting on the accusations in media interviews. Shawn Michaels gave several remarks on the matter while promoting NXT Vengeance Day. The company's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative said the situation is extremely sad.

"It’s an incredibly sad situation. As everyone knows, I have very little and absolutely nothing to do, and gladly so, with the corporate stuff that goes on. We try to focus here in NXT on the men and women that come through these doors and we do. I think we foster a safe and supportive atmosphere down here. I know that they reinstalled and upgraded I think in 2022, some of those regulations and whatnot," he said.

Michaels gave further comments on how the company keeps talents safe. He also made an interesting remark about how talents on the roster feel like heaven has just opened up for them.

What do you think of Shawn Michaels leading NXT? Do you see Vince McMahon ever being involved with WWE again? Sound off in the comments below!