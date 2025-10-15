Former WWE champion reacts to tag team partner pursuing singles title

A former tag champion is in pursuit of a singles WWE title. His tag team partner reacted to his social media update, claiming they were doing fine as a duo.The team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom is among the most popular ones to come out of NXT in recent times. The former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions debuted on SmackDown earlier this year and saw themselves compete for the WWE Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions. However, Axiom is scheduled to compete in a singles championship tournament. He will wrestle WWE EVOLVE's Sean Legacy in the first round of the Speed Championship tournament. The 28-year-old reshared an X/Twitter post about upcoming NXT matches and noted that Fraxiom was doing fine. Nathan Frazer posted a tweet, agreeing with his tag team partner's statement.You can check out the tweet below:Wrestling veteran shared his honest opinion about Fraxiom's match on WWE SmackDownFraxiom locked horns with Rey Fenix and Andrade on the June 30 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The bout lasted over fifteen minutes, with the Mexican duo emerging victorious in a hard-fought battle.However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared an intriguing opinion about the match. Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, the former WWE head writer noted that he had no idea about Fraxiom, as he did not watch NXT. He opined that while the bout was a treat to watch for their fanbase, the same could not be said about casual fans.&quot;It was six weeks ago when Fraxiom made their debut. I had no idea who they were because I don't watch NXT. You've seen somebody come up from NXT, big match, big victory, and four to six weeks later, they're getting beat already. This match was so long because they knew this was a 'This is awesome' match for their fanbase. I'm coming from a casual point of view. I didn't watch the match because I didn't care. I don't care about any of these people, I don't care what moves they do. Any casual fan will tell you the same exact thing,&quot; Russo said.Nathan Frazer and Axiom have already showcased their talent on the main roster, putting forth praiseworthy performances in the limited opportunities. It remains to be seen whether any of it resonates into a championship win in the future.