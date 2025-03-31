Former WWE champion returns to RAW after 10 months; major tag team reunites

A former WWE champion returned to Monday Night RAW to reunite with his tag team partner. The duo competed with a popular tag team in the first match of the ongoing episode of the show inside the O2 Arena in London.

Last week, Adam Pearce announced that The New Day would be in action on the final show of the European Tour. After the former Tag Team Champions made their way to the squared circle earlier tonight, the RAW General Manager revealed New Catch Republic as their opponents as Tyler Bate returned to the red brand's show. This was the duo's first match as a tag team in 2025.

Dunne and Bate started the bout as the crowd favorites in their home country. However, The New Day ruined New Catch Republic's homecoming. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods used their experience to full effect and secured the win.

Former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate's last in-ring appearance on WWE RAW was in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match on May 13. After competing in several matches on WWE NXT, he was forced out of action due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered during a tag team match against Hank and Tank on July 2. The 28-year-old had to undergo surgery the following week.

