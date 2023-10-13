Former WWE Champion set to return 9 years after departure despite rumors suggesting otherwise, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin believes CM Punk will return to WWE despite reports suggesting the opposite.

After the 44-year-old former AEW World Champion was fired from Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year, rumors suggested he is interested in returning to WWE nine years after his release. However, recent reports claim Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H refused to re-sign The Best in the World.

Speaking on The Friday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin claimed these reports are a way for WWE to cool down the locker room heat on Punk. However, the wrestling veteran believes The Best in the World is still returning to the company to help them win the "war" with AEW.

"What matters in the war is big shots fired. And would you have problems with Punk? Sure, but I would have a game plan for that too. If sh*t goes sideways, this is how we bury him and f**king get him out of here. So, I think this story to me is to pour cool water on locker room murmurs and that he is still coming because it just makes sense in the greater office of things," he said. [1:33:10 - 1:33:41]

Booker T doesn't believe WWE will re-sign CM Punk

While Bin Hamin believes CM Punk will return to the Stamford-based company despite the recent reports suggesting otherwise, Hall of Famer Booker T disclosed that he does not think the 44-year-old will make a comeback.

The wrestling legend stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that Punk's possible return at Survivor Series is just a rumor because the Premium Live Event is held in The Straight Edge Superstar's hometown of Chicago.

"For me, that's a hard one to actually believe in. Nobody has said WWE people have said they are in talks with CM Punk. I think this is a lot of rumor being speculated upon just because Survivor Series is going to be in Chicago and CM Punk is from Chicago."

