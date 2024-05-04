Former WWE champion shares impressive new look ahead of Backlash

WWE has been hosting more international premium live events ever since Triple H became the Head of Creative. Tonight's Backlash is set to take place in Lyon, France, and ahead of the event, Naomi has shared a new look.

The 36-year-old is scheduled to challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship in a triple-threat match at Backlash. The bout will also feature former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Ahead of the premium live event, Naomi took to Instagram to share her look for the show. The former SmackDown Women's Champion shared a couple of pictures and a video of herself showcasing her hair colored red, white, and blue, representing the French national flag.

You can check Naomi's Instagram post below:

Former WWE Superstar recalls texting Naomi following Royal Rumble

Naomi returned to the Stamford-based company at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event earlier this year. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble match at the No. 2 spot and spent over an hour inside the squared circle before getting eliminated by Jade Cargill.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co's Steve Fall, Naomi's former teammate, Ariane Andrew, revealed she texted The Glow following her much-anticipated WWE return. She further shared details about the conversation while also stating a phone call was due:

"I know that was overwhelming, so I even waited a few days before I reached out to her. It was just like, ‘Hey, I just want to say I’m always so proud of you.’ We haven’t gone into detail, but it was just more like I’m so proud of you. She was like, ‘Thank you for always supporting me.’ It was like a cute little sister moment that we had. A call is probably due, but you know, when you’re in that world, you don’t even have time to scratch your a**. Her and Jon [Jimmy Uso] barely have time to go on a date, so trying to get those phone calls in, it’s like, let’s send a voicemail. Let’s do the text,” she said. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Naomi challenged Bayley for her title on the April 19 edition of SmackDown. The match ended in No Contest after Tiffany Stratton attacked both the superstars inserting herself in the title picture. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at the premium live event.

Who do you think will the title match at Backlash? Sound off!