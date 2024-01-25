Former WWE Champion vows to eliminate The Rock from the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, has been the talk of the wrestling world over the last week. In an exclusive interview, Bobby Lashley gave his thoughts on the WWE icon's new role and possible in-ring return.

On Tuesday, news broke that The Rock has joined the Board of Directors of TKO, the parent company of UFC and WWE. It has also been heavily speculated that the Hollywood star could face his cousin Roman Reigns, possibly at WrestleMania 40 on April 6-7.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Lashley only had positive things to say about The Great One's off-screen ventures. The two-time WWE Champion also warned the wrestling legend that things might not go according to plan if he enters the Royal Rumble this weekend:

"That [TKO announcement] was incredible," Lashley said. "I mean, it's The Rock, probably one of the biggest names in everything right now, so when he comes back that always brings a tremendous amount of views. And you know what, anybody that wants to take a step to that next level, take him out. If he comes in and I have an opportunity to throw him out, I will throw him out. Anything that he has, you have the ability to take from him if you take him out. So, I mean, it's not gonna be a cakewalk for him." [3:58 – 4:31]

In the video above, Lashley gave his take on two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan possibly entering the Royal Rumble match.

Bobby Lashley on The Rock's global appeal

As one of the world's most recognizable names, Bobby Lashley thinks it will be difficult for WWE stars to garner crowd reactions like The Rock.

Whether The Rock appears at the Royal Rumble or not, Lashley is happy to see The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment involved in WWE again:

"We have so many great superstars in this business that were former world champions, and then just having that huge name and that huge fanbase, it's gonna be hard to beat a lot of the guys in there because that's the energy that they get. They get it from the crowd. If you're running out and people give you an ovation like they're gonna give Rock, man, you can move mountains in that case. So that would be awesome for him to come in. But, of course, like I said, I would be more than willing to take him out if I had that opportunity." [4:39 – 5:10]

Lashley is one of only eight confirmed participants for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match so far. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Kofi Kingston, and Shinsuke Nakamura have also declared for the 30-man contest.

Do you think The Rock will enter the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD on Sunday, 28th January, from 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.