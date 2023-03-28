Former WWE employee discusses why Edge, John Cena and Roman Reigns were not on the final RAW before WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke out about top stars such as Edge, John Cena, and Roman Reigns not making an appearance on the go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania.

This year's WrestleMania is built as one of the biggest in the history of the event. Spanning over two nights, the mega event will feature top stars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Edge, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Trish Stratus, Lita, Becky Lynch, and many more elite superstars from the WWE roster.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE was looking at this from a business standpoint, saving money by not booking some of the biggest stars on RAW. He detailed that WrestleMania is already sold out and having these superstars on RAW wouldn't sell any more tickets.

"Let's look at this from a different point of view. You take Roman, you take Cena, you take Edge, you take Logan Paul, you take Bianca Belair, you take Asuka. What's that price tag bro? And is that price tag going to sell you any more tickets? No! So, look at the money they're saving not having any of those people on the show because the tickets are already sold bro." [From 21:40 - 22:08]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of WWE RAW here.

Vince Russo will not watch WWE WrestleMania 39

During the same conversation, Russo made the startling revelation that he would not be watching WrestleMania. He detailed that he was only interested in the finish to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns because it would determine the creative direction of the company.

"There are a lot of people that are going to eat this up and a lot of people are anticipating this. I am not one of them. I'm not gonna watch WrestleMania, bro. The only thing I care about; I will go online when the event is over and I will see what they did in the finish of Cody and Roman. That's it."

What did you think of the go-home show of RAW before WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes