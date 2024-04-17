Former WWE employee shares a unique suggestion for Stephanie McMahon after WrestleMania XL appearance

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Stephanie McMahon's appearance at WrestleMania XL.

The Billion Dollar Princess kicked off Night Two of The Show of Shows this year. She welcomed fans to the mega event and thanked them for all their support. Stephanie reiterated that they had entered a new era and this was the first WrestleMania under the full creative supervision of Triple H. She also termed it as the "Paul Levesque Era."

During a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 74-year-old veteran claimed that Stephanie did not really need to be a part of WWE. Mantell suggested that she should be working to help kids and the United States veterans who needed assistance. He felt that Stephanie could use her finances and influence to bring about a positive impact on society.

"This is my question. Does she need a job? I don't think she needs one. She's a billionaire. Why would she need a job to fill her days? This is what I would suggest to Stephanie. Listen, go help little kids, go help d**n veterans on the streets, use your name and recognition to further something that will help people in the long run and who really need it. That's just my suggestion," Dutch Mantell said. [2:30 - 3:02]

You can watch the video below:

It remains to be seen if Stephanie McMahon further plays any administrative role in the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE head writer fired shots at Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a dig at Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. He claimed that after a successful WrestleMania XL, the WWE TV programming was back to what it used to be. He claimed that The Game and The Billion Dollar Princess should not be bragging about the new era since it was more of the same.

"Being that Vince isn't there anymore, he's not the boss. There are people above him. The more power and more control that Triple H can have, the better. But you're gonna go out there and talk about a new era, your wife's gonna go out there and talk about the 'Paul Levesque Era' and this is it? I don't know if I would be bragging about it, to be honest with you," Vince Russo said.

Stephanie McMahon's appearance has been a major talking point of WrestleMania XL weekend. It will be interesting to see if she makes more appearances on WWE TV in the future.

