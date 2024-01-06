Former WWE manager bashes Bianca Belair in SmackDown appearance; criticizes casual approach (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee and on-screen manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bianca Belair's segment on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution with Bayley and the rest of the Damage CTRL.

The dominant women's faction was backstage after IYO SKY's win over Mia Yim when Bianca showed up. The EST of WWE made it clear that she was winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and going after IYO's Women's Championship.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Mantell felt that the segment involving Bianca Belair was just too casual. He questioned what was stopping Damage CTRL from attacking Belair at that moment. The former WWE manager stated that Bianca should have been armed with a stick just to dissuade the heel faction from attacking her.

"I don't really like the interview with Bianca [Belair]. I just didn't. It didn't grab me. She walks in there with five girls. I'm thinking like h*ll, they beat the sh*t out of everybody else, why don't they just beat the sh*t out of her right now. That's what I'm thinking as a fan. All of a sudden she's standing there and she goes, 'Oh by the way.' She was too casual with it, I think. Maybe she'd have come up with a stick or something and said, 'Hey, don't even think about it because I gotta tell you something, girl.' Now she could've got the same point across in a different way, in an aggressive way," Dutch Mantell said. [1:01:11 - 1:01:46]

After the encounter, the Damage CTRL members told Bayley that she should handle Bianca. WWE later announced that the two women will collide next week on SmackDown.

