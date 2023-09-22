A former WWE official recently took to Twitter to claim that only a few stars leave the company on good terms.

On September 21st, 2023, WWE released over 21 stars. Some famous names like Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Shelton Benjamin all exited the Stamford-based company. These releases came following the recent merger of the company with UFC.

Right after the merger, reportedly more than 100 individuals lost their jobs on the administrative side of the company. The second wave of cuts included the wrestlers. Fans have always raised questions and criticized the company's handling of these types of situations.

Former official Mike Chioda replied to a tweet asking him and The Rock if anyone ever left the company happy. This tweet came after a lot of big names were handed their cut. You can see the tweet below:

"Hey Chris! Very few have achieved that goal. But I feel what your saying. And thank you very much for always supporting me with my career in @WWE" - Mike Chioda wrote.

Mike Chioda is the perfect man to comment on WWE

Mike Chioda is a retired referee who worked with the company for over 30 years. Chioda made his first appearance in WWF in 1989. Chioda officiated many iconic matches, including multiple WrestleMania main events. The Stamford-based company released him from his contract in April 2020.

After leaving the company, he made his AEW debut in August 2020 on an episode of AEW Dynamite. His final match before retirement was in July 2022. Coincidentally, it was also labeled as Ric Flair's last match in professional wrestling.

What do you think of the recent batch of releases? Who among those do you think will be the first one to join another promotion? Give your thoughts in the comments section below!

