Former WWE star can't believe wrestling promotion only followed her today

Former WWE star Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta, recently expressed her frustrations on social media.

De Lander has carved out a successful career on the independent circuit since her release from WWE last year. She has since appeared in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) on a regular basis.

Despite being a massive attraction on the show, GCW only started following her on Twitter recently. The former NXT star felt disrespected by this as she shared her frustrations on social media. She claimed that she was the promotion's second biggest star, only behind Matt Cardona.

"Thank you for following your 2nd biggest (only behind Matt Cardona) superstar today…. F**king idiots," De Lander shared.

Steph De Lander's reaction after GCW started following her on Twitter.

De Lander was last seen in action during a mixed tag team bout alongside Cardona, which took place at the AIW The JT Lightning Invitational Tournament last month.

Steph De Lander was not shocked by her WWE release

Persia Pirotta was let go by the Stamford-based company in April 2022. She has since been a huge star on the independent circuit as Steph De Lander.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former NXT star revealed that she was not shocked by her release.

"As it happened, I don't want to say it's a shock because I don't think you can say it's a shock with the way it's been since I've been here. Obviously, it's heartbreaking. WWE is my dream job and to lose that is, obviously, a huge loss. But I've been thinking about it a lot and since the last year, these kinds of cuts have been coming very often and also kind of out of nowhere. So I think it would be silly to say, 'I was so shocked and so blindsided,'" De Lander shared.

It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to bring back the talented star anytime soon.

