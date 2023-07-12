Former WWE star claims Vince McMahon screwed him over 

During his 40-plus years in the wrestling business, Vince McMahon has made his fair share of enemies, one former WWE star who would be hesitant to work with the 77-year-old again is Sam Houston.

Houston wrestled for the then WWF from 1987 to 1991, working with top names like The Ulitmate Warrior, The Honky Tonk Man, and Ric Flair.

During a recent interview with Pancakes and Powerslams, Houston was asked how it was to work with Vince in the WWE.

"Well you don’t really realize how big [and] badly you’re getting screwed until after you get away from there for a long time. He never, well, I mean… you get faced with lies and everything in this business, it’s part of it. Would I ever work for him again? I don’t think so." (H/T EWrestling News)

Following his time in the WWE, Sam Houston then went on to have a spell in World Championship Wrestling.

Will the wrestling business ever see another Vince McMahon?

During his time as the chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince was able to expand his father's company on a global scale to make it the juggernaut that it is today.

While the business has seen its fair share of wrestling promoters over the years, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam stated on his 1 of a Kind podcast that his former employer may be a one-of-a-kind executive.

"I can't see another Vince McMahon coming along. I'm not saying they won't. I'm just saying I can't see it." (H/T Wrestling Writing)

After stepping away from his responsibilities as chairman last year, Vince has seemingly returned to oversee various aspects of WWE's creative department.

