Former WWE star demands fines be issued after he's cursed at; is furious

In WWE or wrestling, anything can happen, as has been proven multiple times. A former WWE star has now demanded that fines be issued after he was cursed at, something he was pretty furious about, not making it a secret on Twitter. The star in question, Matt Cardona, demanded that the fines be issued against Billy Corgan after he was cursed at recently.

During a recent NWA show, Matt Cardona returned to the promotion. He said that he had never lost the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and he wanted it back. He called out Billy Corgan, NWA's owner, as well, demanding that he be added to the title match between EC3 and Thom Latimer.

Corgan said that Cardona's request was ridiculous. He denied him the title opportunity and, on top of that, told him to go to hell.

Cardona was going to hit Corgan with a chair, but Kamille came out and hit the star with a spear before making him run away with the chair.

"We should fine him for cursing!!!" he wrote.

The former WWE star was furious and made it known, saying that Corgan needed to be fined for cursing.

Given that Corgan is NWA's owner, it's unlikely any fines will be issued.

