Former WWE star issues blunt statement to fan following controversy involving his wife

Social media is full of ups and downs, especially in the world of pro wrestling, and now one former WWE Superstar has responded to disrespectful comments about his wife following a recent online controversy.

Maria Kanellis-Bennett got involved in the reactions to the official WWE On FOX account using "DEM BOYZ!" to describe Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, which was seen as an issue due to The Briscoe Brothers using the term for years. The discussion included two messages from Mark Briscoe, who tagged Triple H each time.

Maria's husband, Mike Bennett, tweeted what appears to be a response to criticism his wife was receiving from fans. The AEW/ROH star said that some things are bigger than pro wrestling.

"Some things are bigger than wrestling. A lot of y’all won’t understand that but the ones who know, know," he wrote.

One fan then trolled Bennett and said, "Lol stfu no body cares about you or your w***e."

While he could have lashed out at the fan for disrespecting his wife, Bennett issued a blunt but calm response and offered some advice.

"I hope a lot of you guys find the peace you are searching for. The world can be cruel and unkind but I can promise you jumping on social media and bringing your sadness and anger on here will not lighten up your life," he wrote.

Maria is currently working in ROH, while Mike is teaming with longtime partner Matt Taven in AEW. The Kingdom defeated The Iron Savages on AEW Collision last week.

Mike Bennett has major praise for AEW over WWE

The 20-plus-year career of Mike Bennett has included stops in WWE, NJPW, Impact Wrestling, and other promotions, but he says his time with AEW is extra special.

Bennett began working with AEW in October 2022, shortly after his last run with Impact ended. This has also included matches in ROH, which is another promotion he worked with before Tony Khan bought it out. Bennett recently tweeted about his love for AEW and pro wrestling:

"I love @AEW and all it represents. It made me fall back in love with pro wrestling. Forever grateful to be a part of this company," he wrote.

The 38-year-old veteran talent has held gold in WWE, Impact, NJPW, and ROH, but his first AEW championship reign still has not happened. Bennett and Matt Taven have been chasing the AEW World Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

